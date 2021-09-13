The Rho Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., in collaboration with The PEARL Foundation Inc., will host a free virtual college fair on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.
The focus of the event is for participants to connect with representatives from approximately 12 Historical Black Colleges and Universities from around the U.S.
Information from various HBCUs will be shared via Zoom. Informational sessions regarding financial aid, declaring a major and time will be provided for participants to ask questions.
Registration is available at https://bit.ly/2021PZQHBCUFair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.