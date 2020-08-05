Lauren Clowney, a Cobb County high school student, has created a free website named Math-Can-Be-Easy.
The website, www.math-can-be-easy.com, was designed to help math students of all ages, especially middle school students. There are no downloads, no registration or time limitations.
Students frequently get lost in formulas and process steps. The website provides easy to use apps with slider bars. The way each app displays the answer, the student can create a mental framework to better understand the results of the equation.
Instead of creating a new way to do math, the goal is to help students improve the way they think about their answers.
For more information, contact Clowney at Lauren@math-can-be-easy.com.
