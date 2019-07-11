Chattahoochee Technical College is partnering with the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia (CEFGA), HB NEXT and Cobb WorkSource Georgia to offer county residents free construction training.
The four-week, nationally accredited Construction Ready certification program prepares participants for employment opportunities available in the construction industry.
There will be an information session on July 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Building K at Chattahoochee Tech's Marietta Campus, 980 South Cobb Drive in Marietta. Other information sessions will be ongoing and registration for them is available online at www.ConstructionReady.us.
Construction Ready participants will receive hands-on construction training and, upon graduation, participate in a hiring fair that will connect them to some of Atlanta’s top construction companies.
All classes will be held at Chattahoochee Tech's Marietta Campus, with lunch provided for program participants. Participants must be at least 18 years old, physically fit and able to pass a drug screening and criminal background check. For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
