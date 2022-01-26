Walker students Ava Becker, Kendall Brock, Owen Hayden and Juan Nolte were selected for the 2021-22 Georgia All-State Art Symposium by judges who reviewed 1,600 entries from artists across Georgia.
The judges chose 100 for inclusion in the symposium, which will be hosted by Columbus State University in February.
The annual All-State Art Symposium is dedicated to promoting and recognizing the creative talents of high school students from across Georgia, according to Columbus State University’s website. The symposium's workshops, juried exhibition and other events provide high school students with cultural opportunities, develop advanced studio skills and cultivate aesthetic appreciation while recognizing excellence in high school art education.
Members of Walker’s National Art Honor Society have been invited to attend the symposium workshops in February at Columbus State University.
Becker, a freshman in her first year at Walker, was chosen for “The Lost of This World,” a linoleum print carved out of rubber featuring a city and country scape.
Kendall Brock, a freshman who has been at Walker since sixth grade, had her black and white photo of the locks at The Pont des Arts pedestrian bridge in Paris, selected.
Senior Juan Nolte’s piece depicting a person typing on a computer with a phone on the screen was also selected.
The students credited Upper School Art Teacher Juliana Thomas with helping them be the best artists possible.
