The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy awarded four KSU students scholarships through its University Nuclear Leadership Program for the upcoming school year.
The program aims to invest in the next generation of nuclear scientists and engineers, and the following students, all in the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, represent KSU as award winners: Simon Bratescu, Kofi Owusu, Evan Pudlo and Anthony Schanie.
“These DOE scholarships are a wonderful opportunity to reward our talented students who are passionate about the field of nuclear engineering,” Lori Lowder, SPCEET’s associate dean for academic affairs, said. “The funds allow students to earn a minor in nuclear engineering that they may not otherwise be able to obtain. The scholarship and minor make a SPCEET graduate more competitive for positions in an industry where there is a need for future leaders who will develop innovative nuclear engineering solutions.”
The scholarships can be used toward students’ tuition, books and fees for the 2022-2023 school year.
“I am extremely proud of our students who were honored with this prestigious scholarship,” said Eduardo Farfan, professor of nuclear engineering in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. “The nuclear power industry faces an aging workforce, and the DOE’s support of our undergraduate students will promote the transfer of knowledge to the next generation.”
For Schanie, the scholarship will ease the burden of paying for tuition and give him a desired connection with the DOE. He plans to pursue a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering and aspires to work for one of the DOE national laboratories to innovate new nuclear technologies.
“KSU, its faculty members and my peers in the Kennesaw Nuclear Society have been very helpful in reaching my educational goals by investing in me and supporting me,” Schanie said.
Bratescu, who is also a member of the KSU Journey Honors College, said the scholarship will allow him to focus more on his studies and become more involved in research groups at KSU.
“All of the professors I’ve met thus far at KSU have challenged me to think in different ways and expand on my ideas,” he said. “Their efforts have greatly helped me as I become more involved in my nuclear coursework.”
Pudlo said several of his professors, including Farfan, have been instrumental in opening his eyes to opportunities in the nuclear engineering field.
“I am grateful for this scholarship, which will allow me to focus on my studies without the added pressure of working during the upcoming school year,” Pudlo said.
According to the UNLP, nuclear energy currently provides about 20% of the country’s electricity and 52% of its clean energy. The federal government set new goals for the U.S. to reach 100% clean electricity by 2025 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“The DOE is empowering the next generation of scientists and engineers who can find nuclear energy solutions that ultimately lower emissions with even greater performance than today’s very capable technologies,” said Andrew Griffith, acting assistant secretary for the Office of Nuclear Energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.