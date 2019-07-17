In an effort to raise awareness about the importance of financial planning and saving for college, the Path2College 529 Plan kicked off its fifth annual We Care Child Care Sweepstakes in partnership with the Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL).
The sweepstakes is open to legal residents living in the state of Georgia who are at least 21 years of age or older and the parent, legal guardian or grandparent of a child born on or after Jan. 1, 2006.
Winners will be chosen randomly from four regions — metro Atlanta, Southeast, North and South Georgia. Each winner’s child care program will also be awarded $529.
“We are excited to once again partner with DECAL to help educate families with young children about the state of Georgia’s college savings opportunities. While only four children and their child care programs will win, we will reach thousands of families who will hopefully start saving for their children’s future educational expenses,” said Caylee Noggle, president of the Georgia Student Finance Commission, which partners with the Office of the State Treasurer to administer the Path2College 529 Plan for the state of Georgia.
Sweepstakes details and entry are available online at www.WeCare529.com. The deadline to enter is July 31.
For more information, visit www.Path2College.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.