Although the building housing Kennesaw State’s food pantry has been closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, KSU’s Campus Awareness, Resource and Empowerment Services found a resourceful way to provide food to the rising number of off-campus students in need.
CARE turned to their campus community partners and the one place at the Kennesaw campus that is open 24/7: University Police headquarters.
Since mid-March, University Police headquarters has served as the distribution point for students to pick up boxes of food on the Kennesaw campus, and CARE has a similar arrangement with Housing and Residence Life for the Marietta campus. Food pantry staff package and deliver the food boxes to those distribution points so they can be safely delivered to students.
CARE has also been able to continue providing grocery store gift cards to students, by distributing them virtually. The gift cards, funded by CARE donors, are given to students with needs beyond what can be met with a pre-packaged box of food, such as those lacking transportation, having dietary restrictions or being limited in access to community resources.
Reaching students was a key challenge for the food pantry as CARE staff saw the rise in pantry visits in the days leading up to remote instruction and shelter-in-place mandates. CARE typically averages five to 15 student visits per day during the spring semester and has continued to serve 10 to 15 students a week under the new delivery system, according to program coordinator Carrie Olsen.
That has included a few spikes in requests, such as 20 students asking for food boxes in just one day following KSU’s spring break, and 59 students visiting the CARE Services food pantry – more than double the previous single-day high – on the Thursday prior to KSU transitioning fully to remote learning,
A student seeking assistance can contact CARE Services, which then schedules an appointment for the student to pick up a 20-pound box of food at the University Police headquarters. A police officer, wearing protective gear, gives the food box to the student and offers to carry it to the student’s car. The food distributions are carried out by a rotation of only three officers, in order to limit the number of people interacting with the public in compliance with social distancing guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.