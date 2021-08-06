FirstBank mortgage bankers Thomas Nolfa, Brooks Campbell, Marie Pike and Joy Malever awarded $6,000 in scholarships to Marietta-area families as part of the FirstBank 2020 Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship program.
In total, 160 families across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee received $1,000 scholarships for a total of $160,000 awarded as part of the Next Generation Scholarship this year.
All FirstBank Mortgage customers who closed a mortgage loan in 2020 were automatically entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship for a child, stepchild, adopted child or foster child living at home. This year’s recipients were selected by local FirstBank mortgage bankers who drew one name for every 50 loans they closed.
The 2020 Marietta winners are George Snipes, Sunil Valenti, Jacob Kim, Anthony Ferrari, Khup Thang and Kathryn Todd.
This year’s scholarship program is open to qualifying FirstBank Mortgage customers who close a mortgage between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. Those customers will be entered into the following year’s drawing.
For more information, visit FBMortgageLoans.com.
