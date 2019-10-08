Fifth Third Bank (Georgia) announced that it is offering fans a free ride through rideshare services Lyft and Uber to Kennesaw State University's homecoming football game against Charleston Southern University.
Fans can receive free rideshares on Saturday to the stadium by using the promo code 53OWLSEVENT.
This is the second initiative the bank has implemented this football season in an effort to enhance the fan experience and show its appreciation for its partnership with KSU Athletics Department.
In September, Fifth Third initiated its 53 Yard Drive promotion which awards fans KSU Rewards App points each time the Owls score on an offensive drive of 53 yards or more. Fifth Third also is donating $100 to The CARE (Campus Awareness, Resource & Empowerment) Center at KSU for each 53 yard drive which has totaled to $1,800 so far.
For more information, visit ksuowls.com/53owlsevent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.