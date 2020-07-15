Every fall and spring, EverFi awards $2,500 scholarships from one of their partners, Fifth Third Bank, to students who take one of their finance courses and then writes a blog submission.
Campbell High School student Genevieve Wellington was the only Georgia recipient of the $2,500 Fifth Third Finance Academy 529 College Savings Gift Card and one of only 15 winners total out of more than 1,000 entries across seven states.
The scholarship recognizes the efforts of students and teachers committed to financial and entrepreneurship education. In their submissions, students explain how a Finance Academy course has positively impacted their life and how what they learned will help them succeed in the future.
(0) comments
