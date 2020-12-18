Over the past several weeks, fifth-grade artists at Mount Paran Christian School have been hard at work to create amazing architectural sculptures.
Working in groups, the students in Amy Moore’s fifth-grade visual art class have diligently planned their building structures to be included as part of a larger city exhibition.
Student groups combined their math skills and tools like rulers and compasses with their creative, artistic vision. They meticulously planned and constructed their buildings for the city. One student even wrote out an impressive mathematical equation in order to make certain the building windows were evenly spaced.
The greatest challenge of the collaborative art project was learning that everyone must give and take. Every student committed to the project, contributing their own ideas and letting go of a few personal ideas that did not work for the full group.
The result of all this cross-disciplinary, hard work is a walk-through art exhibition titled “Christmas in the City.” Students at MPCS “toured” the exhibition on Friday morning in the lower school art room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.