Nine students from Cobb County high schools have been honored by the Fielding Lewis DAR Chapter of Marietta with awards of excellence.
The chapter presented the DAR Good Citizens Award to recent high school graduates Kennedy Head of McEachern High, Collins Simmons of Campbell High School, and Karen Diane Murley of Lassiter High School. Head was recognized as the chapter’s overall winner.
The DAR Good Citizens Award is presented annually to recognize high school seniors for outstanding qualities of service, leadership, patriotism and dependability.
The Fielding Lewis DAR Chapter also presented the DAR JROTC Bronze Medal to six JROTC students in Cobb County. This award is presented annually to high school students in JROTC for outstanding ability and achievement. To earn this award, students must excel academically as well as demonstrate qualities of
leadership, dependability, discipline and good character.
The chapter presented the DAR JROTC Bronze Medal to Natalie Aguirre of Osborne High School JROTC; Kaileigh Ayer of the Kell, Lassiter and Pope high schools combined JROTC unit; Amber Dilworth of McEachern High School NJROTC; Skylar Horton of Sprayberry High School NJROTC; Endia Manuel of South Cobb High School JROTC; and Eunice Robles of Campbell High School JROTC.
Because of high school award presentation ceremonies being cancelled this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fielding Lewis DAR Chapter mailed awards to students instead of presenting them in person.
For more information, visit www.DAR.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.