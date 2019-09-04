Ferst Readers of Cobb County, the local affiliate of the national organization Ferst Readers, announced the official launch of its “Adopt a Reader” campaign to coincide with National Literacy Month, celebrated in September.
Founded in 1999, Ferst Readers addresses the growing problem of children, many from low-income communities, entering kindergarten without basic early literacy skills and school readiness, an issue that has far-reaching impacts throughout students’ lives. Ferst Readers ensures children have developmentally appropriate books in their home and provide parents and caregivers with resources that support them in their role as their child’s first teacher.
Roger Vest, pastor of Powder Springs First United Methodist Church, recognized the need for greater early literacy development in Cobb County and saw Ferst Readers as a solution.
Along with local volunteers, Vest formed a Community Action Team which has been actively working to increase awareness, register children to receive books and gather support for the program. Children in the Ferst Readers literacy program receive a bookstore-quality, age specific book and resources mailed to them at home every month until their fifth birthday. This eliminates one of the major reasons why parents do not read to their child – the availability of quality books in the home.
Vest observed that “in middle-income neighborhoods the ratio of books per child is 13 to 1. In low-income neighborhoods, the ratio is 1 age-appropriate book for every 300 children.“
The Adopt a Reader program invites community members to support a deserving child for only $36 per year. Donors can designate which part of the county they would like their support to be targeted by accessing the Cobb Community Foundation website.
"The research tells us the most successful way to improve the reading achievement of low-income children is to increase their access to print," said Vest. "We are excited about this opportunity to invest in our youngest children in Cobb County. We hope many of our Cobb County neighbors will Adopt a Reader today.”
