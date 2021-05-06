Ferst Readers of Cobb County, the local community affiliate of Ferst Readers, announced it has reached a new record for the number of monthly subscribers in Cobb.
Through the support of individual donors, 350 young readers are now receiving age-appropriate books at their homes each month.
Ferst Readers was founded in 1999 to address the growing problem of children, many from low-income communities, entering kindergarten without basic early literacy skills and school readiness. Children in the Ferst Readers literacy program receive a bookstore-quality, age-specific book and resources mailed to them at home every month until their fifth birthday.
The Cobb team was formed in 2018 by Rev. Roger Vest and is led by local community leaders.
“We are so pleased to have grown the program from just a handful of children to the current number,” Rev. Vest said, “but we have many more children waiting to receive the books. When I first learned that 61% of low-income families do not have a single book suitable for a child, I knew we had to do something and the Ferst Readers program was the answer.”
A long-time leader with Smyrna First United Church, Ferst Readers Cobb co-leader Marla Arnold has been working to increase local awareness and support.
“A contribution of only $36 provides a full year of quality, age-appropriate books for a deserving child,” Arnold said.
Supporters can donate online at www.ferstreaders.org and select “Cobb County ” in the dropdown menu or mail a check to Ferst Readers, PO Box 1327, Madison, GA 30650, and put Cobb in the memo line.
