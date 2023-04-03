Help your child’s “reading brain” by diving into the Community Scope and Sequence used by The Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center, the Pre-K Center for Marietta City Schools and nine other early learning centers in the City of Marietta in correlation with the Literacy and Justice for All campaign.
Each month there is a different focus on themes and “anchor” books that reinforce the themes. In April, young students will answer inquiry questions like: How can we take care of our world? And What is pollution?
Spring is here and the flora and fauna are starting to erupt around us. As the world wakes up, read with us as we learn how we can protect these precious resources and minimize pollution of all kinds.
Everyone can make a difference. The smallest changes, when done by many, can make the biggest impact.
As you read with your children think aloud, make predictions and talk about new vocabulary words. This will build their inferential thinking skills - what children can predict about what they are reading; vocabulary knowledge - the number of words children know and understand; and increase reading comprehension skills - understanding what the text is trying to convey. Engage in conversations with your children about the wonders of the natural world and how we can protect them. April’s anchor
books are:
- Gilberto and the Wind by Marie Hall Ets
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs by Judi Barrett
- The Lorax by Dr. Seuss
- Fish is Fish by Leo Lionni
Families are encouraged to visit the public library or find the books at a local store. Visit the Switzer Public Library in Marietta to see a display of these books as well as others that focus on this month’s theme.
Suggested activities that families can do with their children to deepen their understanding and promote these themes and inquiry questions include:
- Decorate reusable water bottles for your family to utilize. This can be done with stickers or permanent markers and can be a big boost to our environment by limiting plastic waste.
- Get outside and go on a garbage walk. As a family, bring a trash bag and pick up trash as you get some sunshine, exercise, and enjoy the new growth of Spring.
- Have a discussion as a family and list ways you all can help the earth together. You might include things like using reusable grocery bags, turning off the water while brushing your teeth, recycling, or turning off the lights when you leave a room.
As the local point of contact for the Get Georgia Reading Campaign, the Cobb Collaborative is pleased to increase awareness of this community-wide opportunity to develop strong readers. Businesses or organizations interested in learning more and promoting the Community Scope and Sequence by providing information and resources to families can contact the Cobb Collaborative’s Literacy Coordinator Leslie Danford at ldanford@cobbcollaborative.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.