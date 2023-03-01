Kennesaw State University’s School of Art and Design will present its annual family-friendly Spring Arts Festival on March 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The free festival features activities for all ages and interests at Chastain Pointe Studios, across from the main campus in Kennesaw.
Visitors will be able to meet Schol of Art and Design students, see their artwork and even purchase items to take home. Browse booths of over 60 artists, ranging from freshman to alumni.
The festival will be held rain or shine, as many of the events are held inside the studio. If there’s no rain, guests can enjoy three outdoor events brought back by popular demand. Glassblower Kelly Robertson with Calvary Glass will be creating artistic glass wares and have some available to purchase. Helani Fogleman will bring his blacksmithing to KSU and patrons may buy handmade forged metal items. As festivalgoers watch, chalk artists Zack Herndon and Jessi Queen will once again create a visual masterpiece with something as simple as chalk.
After observing the artists outside, visitors may want to create their own artwork inside the Chastain Pointe Studios.
Be an artist for the day and enjoy the different workshops. Professor Chris Hall will lead visitors in creating odd images of famous artists on a large magnetic board, leading to some unusual visuals and maybe a laugh or two. Comic strips have made people smile for decades. Patrons can create their own three-panel comic with Professor Chris Malone.
Professor Cynthia Lollis will show visitors how a letterpress works on pre-printed RISOgraphic images. Then, visitors may take a free print home with them. Prof. Marc Brotherton will guide visitors into creating their own paintings during his workshop, and Elizabeth Thomas of the Zuckerman Museum of Art will lead a workshop in how to create paper cut-outs and paper dolls.
After making paper dolls, visitors may make their own soft, huggable sculptures. Professor Amanda Britton will teach visitors how to build and sew soft sculptures using a mixture of fabrics and stuffing. Professor Keith Smith will help patrons cast different items – including trinkets and key chains – using resin and rubber molds.
New this year is Professor Kristine Kim in her workshop on creating windchimes using a special Korean paper. Next, patrons can create their own masterpieces with clay, paint with watercolors or create a custom drawing with Professor Rick Garner.
Visitors can also enjoy perusing the popular Pin-Up Show, featuring artwork from kindergarten students to high school seniors from area schools. Last year, the festival received over 300 entries from the schools.
The free 2022 Spring Arts Festival will be held in person on March 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at KSU’s Chastain Pointe Studios, 1200 Chastain Road, Suite 115 in Kennesaw.
For more information,visit KSUArtsFestival.com.
