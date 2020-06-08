Every Wednesday through July 15, Fair Oaks Elementary School will roll out a Book Mobile to the school’s heaviest populated student areas to provide students with books to read over the summer.
A surprise guest will read to the students at each stop. On Wednesday, Cobb Schools Chief Leadership Officer Sherri Hill will read to the students.
Fair Oaks academic coach, Kelli Wood, started the book mobile to make sure the Cobb students had access to reading materials over the summer. She turned her dream for a rolling library into a reality by taking an enclosed trailer and transforming it into a book mobile.
The students can keep the books or return them after they finish reading. All books returned are wiped clean. Last week, the school gave out 80 books to students at four stops.
Starting Wednesday, the Book Mobile may also provide lunches for the students.
The Book Mobile stops will be 9:30 a.m. at the bus lot of Fair Oaks Elementary School, 407 Barber Road; 10 a.m. at Country Pines at 15 Booth Road at the pool/mailbox area; 10:45 a.m. at Pine Haven on Sourwood Circle at the playground and 11:30 a.m. at Pine Haven's sales office/pool area; and 11:50 a.m. at Lakeside Apartments on Garrison Drive in front of the sales office.
