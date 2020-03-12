Once upon a time, there was a second-grade teacher who saw kids that really wanted to read but had a difficult time accessing the books that could help them succeed.
This educator was Stan “The Man” Tucker, who founded Leap for Literacy - a program that features school-wide read alouds and a Read ‘n Roll truck stocked with books and lessons promoting Kindness Counts to students as a way to earn free books.
Tucker, who was honored by Ellen DeGeneres, recently visited Fair Oaks Elementary School to promote Leap for Literacy. He read aloud to students and they cashed in their Acts of Kindness by choosing a book from the Read ‘n Roll truck.
The Fair Oaks students loved Tucker so much that they invited him to come read and visit at the end of every month.
For more information on Tucker’s Peachtree City-based non-profit, visit www.leapforliteracy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.