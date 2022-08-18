MARIETTA — Facing a shortage of more than 200 bus drivers, the Cobb County Board of Education Thursday night unanimously approved raising the minimum bus driver pay to $25 per hour, an increase of $5.25.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the new pay minimum is the highest in metro Atlanta, necessitated by a severe shortage of drivers. The raises will cost the district $7.6 million.
“I'm not by any stretch of the imagination saying this is the silver bullet, this is going to fix everything,” Ragsdale said at Thursday’s work session. But, he added later, “this is pretty much the last option.”
The raise, which amounts to a 26.5% increase, will be reflected in drivers’ paychecks by mid-September.
Bus drivers also received $1,200 bonuses from the district in May.
The district’s 2022-23 budget lists the number of bus driver positions at 859. A 200-driver shortage, then, amounts to vacancy of more than 23%.
More than 70% of Cobb’s 108,000 students ride the bus to school, per Ragsdale.
The raises are not budgeted in this year’s budget, Ragsdale said. However, this year’s revenue from the property tax digest was higher than initially projected by about $7.6 million, and the superintendent saw fit to use those funds to address the bus driver issue.
