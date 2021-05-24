Sports broadcasting executive Brandon Howell, a 1995 graduate of Kennesaw State University, didn’t know how many problems he could juggle until the past year. As it turns out, it’s a lot.
In 2020, Howell and his colleagues at Atlanta-based Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast were already dealing with wholesale change. The networks were sold in the late summer of 2019, and a transition away from the Fox brand was underway. Then a once-in-a-century pandemic hit.
In March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic shut down the Atlanta Braves season, NBA games and other live sporting events that make up much of the content on the networks. The advertisers Howell and his team serve suddenly saw one of their prime outlets for reaching audiences in turmoil. Staring at what could be an overwhelming situation, Howell said lessons he learned as a scholarship basketball player and communications student at KSU helped him successfully move forward.
“In college, I took a management class, which I figured would help me in my future career. And, it has, just not in the way I thought at the time,” Howell said. “I thought it would be a normal class with a professor teaching management from a book.”
Instead, what he encountered was a course with instruction centered around a 1964 British film, “Zulu” in which a small group of soldiers faced an overwhelmingly larger force and survived.
“That class taught me to be open-minded about situations and not get turned sideways when things are not what I expected,” Howell said.
While the programming on the networks changed as sporting events were canceled, viewership on television and the audience for digital sports content actually increased as more people found themselves spending more time at home during the pandemic, Howell said. That proved to be good news for the network and advertisers.
As sports leagues began to develop safety protocols for their players and stage live sporting events again last summer, viewers and advertisers were eager, and ratings for the network were strong. The Atlanta Braves are a main attraction for the networks, and Major League Baseball resumed play with a shortened schedule beginning in late July and continuing through October.
Throughout the fall and winter, more and more live sports came back, and, while his staff continued to work remotely, the programming part of the business got back to something more normal, Howell said.
Still, the work of rebranding the networks under new ownership continued, and it’s the time management and multitasking skills he learned from being a student athlete that helped with that work.
