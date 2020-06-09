The 2020 summer semester is underway at Chattahoochee Technical College with a strong enrollment of 4,787 students, which is slightly higher than last year’s summer semester enrollment.
Approximately 80% of Chattahoochee Tech’s summer semester classes are being offered online using Blackboard Collaborate, a learning management system that creates a virtual classroom. The fact that faculty and students already were familiar with this system prior to the coronavirus pandemic helped with the college’s transition to implementing more of an online learning environment this summer.
Chattahoochee Tech also has made all college services available online for students, including financial aid, tutoring, academic advisement, admissions counseling, and personal counseling.
Students who need to participate in the essential lab components of certain classes are being allowed to return to campus in a very controlled and careful way. They must wear personal protective equipment in class and must distance themselves away from each other as much as possible.
Students who submit applications this week through June 19 will have no application fee.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
