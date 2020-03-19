Visitors are invited to see the Pickett's Mill Battlefield like never before with the History By Candlelight Tours, on Saturday, March 21. Tours will take place at 7, 8 and 9 p.m.
Guests will take a guided, lantern-lit walk through the historic grounds at night while learning of legends, lore and other stories of the past. Historian Michael K. Shaffer will lead the tours and share accounts of life on the homefront during the American Civil War.
Tour groups are limited. Admission is $10.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 770-443-7850.
