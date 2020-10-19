Kennesaw State University engineering professor Sylvia Bhattacharya was recently named the recipient of two competitive grants awarded by the U.S. Army and Google, respectively.
Bhattacharya, an assistant professor of electrical engineering technology in the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, was first awarded research funding by the Army for her project “Multimodal Inference of Human State Cognitive Processes in Risky Environments,” in which she will study the behavior of drivers and passengers in combat zones. The agreement, which has been funded for one year, has the option of two additional years, pushing the total funds to more than $486,000.
In a separate effort, Bhattacharya has received $18,000 from Google’s exploreCSR initiative, which aims to encourage underrepresented groups to pursue graduate studies and research careers in computing.
The Army grant builds on her doctoral dissertation, in which she studied the behaviors of drivers in autonomous vehicles interacting with their fellow passengers. Using data provided by the Army, Bhattacharya will now expand her research to include that of the passengers as she tries to understand what environmental threats may exist by changes in their physical state, such as increased heart rates and muscles tightening. Using a machine learning algorithm, she hopes to be able to classify information in such a way that it is easier to determine a potentially threatening situation based on the motorists’ behavior.
With funding from exploreCSR, she will also build a one-on-one mentoring program to help undergraduate women determine their career paths and to expose them to graduate study opportunities.
