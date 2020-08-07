Growing up, Hershle Ellis gravitated toward anything that had to do with science fiction and astronautics.
He dreamed he would one day be responsible for blasting spacecraft into orbit and decided early on that studying engineering would be the vehicle through which he could achieve those goals.
Having graduated from Kennesaw State University in May with his degree in mechanical engineering, Ellis recently accepted a position as a propulsion systems engineer, or a rocket scientist, at United Launch Alliance in Colorado. At ULA, he is part of a team helping to design the Vulcan Centaur launch vehicle.
Now living out his dream, Ellis said it wouldn’t be possible without the help of faculty in the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology.
Ellis credits Adeel Khalid, the university’s resident aerospace engineering expert, with further developing his passion for flight. While completing his aerospace engineering minor, he was given the freedom to explore topics in astronautics and benefited from Khalid’s extensive industry experience.
Like countless of others who have earned their degrees in KSU’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, Ellis’ undergraduate journey culminated in a senior design project. Under the guidance of Laura and Richard Ruhala, both professors of mechanical engineering, he and a few classmates devised a machine that could move large quantities of ice and other material on the surface of the moon, something they envisioned could be used for future NASA missions.
To prepare for the project, Ellis and his team researched existing machinery and attempted to engineer a new application based on their findings.
Ellis would also submit a research paper to the American Society of Mechanical Engineering’s International Mechanical Engineering Congress & Exposition.
While at KSU, Ellis completed two engineering internships, the first of which at United Technologies Aerospace Systems. At UTAS, he gained valuable experience as a program quality intern while working on the tower module for the Boeing 747 airplane. Two years later, he would join ULA as a tooling engineering and design intern, designing tools for the Centaur V upper stage and reverse engineering an autonomous welder, which would later catapult him into his career.
