Though her own bill to rein in the powers of Georgia’s accreditation agencies fell short this week, state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, says the push isn’t dead yet, with a similar measure having been passed by the Georgia Senate earlier this week.
“There’s more than one way to skin a cat, as we all know,” Ehrhart told the MDJ.
Ehrhart’s bill — House Bill 506 — came out of the firestorm of controversy sparked during the Cobb County School District’s “special review” by its accrediting company, Cognia, in 2021. Initiated after complaints by the school board’s three Democrats over the partisan bickering on the board, the review dinged the district over shortcomings in “board governance.”
(Cognia’s report would later be voided and replaced with a new one, as the firm’s CEO Mark Elgart walked back other recommendations on improving the student achievement gap and fiscal responsibility.)
Ehrhart's bill would have barred Cognia and other firms from evaluating Georgia public school districts on political concerns like board governance, and set up an appeals process for negative reviews. Her legislation, however, never received a vote before the full House of Representatives before Crossover Day Monday.
In order for a bill to become law, it must pass one chamber by the end of Crossover Day, before moving to the other chamber. There are exceptions, however, such as when language from a bill that has stalled is tacked onto other bills which are on their way to passage.
“Crossover Day is a busy, busy time. There was a massive flood of bills that had to get through, and mine — similar to a handful of other really good bills — we simply ran out of time,” she said.
The west Cobb Republican told the MDJ a similar proposal from state Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Alpharetta, is headed to the House after passing out of the Senate 52-0.
“Oftentimes when a Senate bill transfers over to the House, there is an opportunity to amend the bill. So we shall see what happens in that regard,” Ehrhart said.
Dolezal’s bill, Senate Bill 204, is broadly similar to Ehrhart’s in that it limits the standards by which accrediting firms can evaluate districts and schools. Dolezal himself name-checked in committee former state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, who tried and failed to advance legislation aimed at Cognia last year before retiring from office.
“While the senator and I tended to diverge quite a bit on education bills especially, I am resurrecting this bill in his honor,” Dolezal told the Senate Education and Youth Committee last month.
But in contrast with Ehrhart’s original bill, which mandated 80% of an evaluation be based on student achievement and 20% based on financial efficiency, Dolezal’s provides for more flexibility. It instead says that at least 65% of the evaluation shall be based on “the quality of learning and teaching,” but that can be changed by the Georgia Board of Education.
The remainder of the evaluation would be based on financial considerations.
Dolezal’s bill also takes a more limited approach to the transparency measures included in Ehrhart’s. Rather than subject accrediting firms to open records and open meetings laws, it instead only requires them to disclose any final evaluations of a school or district, or any complaint that spurs action by the accrediting agency.
That provision would include the dozens of complaints Cognia said it received in the run-up to the 2021 special review.
Tippins, who alleged last year Cognia had lobbied to kill the bill to keep “anybody intervening in their little honey hole,” told the MDJ Wednesday he was heartened to see the proposal taken up again.
“I think any step that you take in that direction is a step well-taken,” he said. “…I think if you're going to accredit school districts … it does not need to be based on whether the school board gets along. That's ridiculous. I mean, that's so far from the central mission of education.”
Among the provisions carried over from Tippins’ bill is a ban on accrediting firms selling services back to districts with an offer to remedy the issues identified in the firms’ own reports.
“You heard the one about the fox guarding the henhouse — that’s like letting John Dillinger … watch the safe in the bank. You don’t mix the function of evaluating a performance with the remediation of performance. Especially when both of them are pay items,” Tippins added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.