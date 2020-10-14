Kennesaw State University elementary teacher educators and researchers Sohyun An and Scott Ritchie of the Bagwell College of Education are working to help elementary school teachers conduct meaningful classroom discussions about social issues and the impact that racism can have on their students.
Through a $50,000 grant from the Spencer Foundation, a leading supporter of education research, An and Ritchie will conduct a case study analysis of three local elementary school teachers who successfully teach racial literacy. In this pilot study next year, they will address questions related to the teachers’ beliefs about race, teaching racial literacy and their practices around race-related content.
An, professor of social studies education, and Ritchie, associate professor of language and literacy education, have examined the relationship between language, power and identity as depicted in various texts such as social studies books and children’s picture books.
Their goal is to help better prepare teachers in engaging learners of a rapidly increasing multicultural world by incorporating more of the students’ backgrounds and experiences into the curriculum. The research team will study how elementary school teachers can effectively cultivate and facilitate powerful and meaningful conversations on race and racism during lessons, most prevalent in language arts, writing and social studies.
Ritchie further noted that, although teaching racial literacy has proven successful in the secondary, post-secondary and community settings, almost no resources are available for elementary school settings.
From this initial work on a conceptual framework for racial literacy education at the K-5 level, An and Ritchie plan to translate their project results into a larger study focused on elementary school teachers from around the country who also exhibit best practices for teaching racial literacy.
