Eastside Christian School, 2450 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 3 at the Student Center and Hutchinson Center to unveil classroom renovations and dedicate a brand new space for the school.
The Student Center will continue to house youth activities for Eastside Church, while also becoming home to Eastside Christian School's middle school.
Five classrooms were renovated in that space to allow for school to meet daily. A new area complete with ping pong tables, foosball and four gaming TVs offer a space for students to connect outside of the classrooms.
The Hutchinson Center, a 40,000 square foot building on campus, is home to the school's gymnasium, weight rooms, STEM lab and now five new classrooms. The renovation project was made possible by Eastside Christian's annual fund, with additions and renovations totaling approximately $100,000.
Features and benefits of the Student Center/Hutchinson Center renovation include:
- 11 new classrooms equipped with one-to-one devices for students.
- 360 degree math classrooms
- Expanded music classroom and black-box theater
- Dedicated spce for middle school students and room for continued growth
Eastside Christian School, founded in 1983, is a K-8th grade school in Marietta and began the new school year on Aug. 4.
For more information, visit eastsidechristianschool.com.
