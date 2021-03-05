To protect students from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays while also giving them a place to learn outside, the American Academy of Dermatology awarded East Cobb Middle School a grant to build a permanent shade structure on campus.
In addition to the grant, the ECMS Foundation credits the support of the school families, friends, teachers, school staff and community for making the outdoor classroom possible.
“Partnering with Goodman Dermatology, Lena Carstens, Jeff McCoy, UCB Pharma, AAD, Korkat, past Foundation leaders, Principal Young, and so many dedicated community members whose collective vision has provided our students a creative, healthy, sun shaded structure allowing classroom learning to extend outdoors," the school foundation said in a statement. "Kudos to our proactive community and our deserving students. We know this outdoor classroom will be a breath of fresh air for years to come."
Planning for the shaded outdoor classroom started several years ago before students or staff even moved into the new East Cobb Middle School location on Terrell Mill Road.
“For years, our students and teachers at ECMS thoroughly enjoyed using the outdoor classroom at our old location, and it was one of the few things that they hated to lose,” said Principal Leetonia Young. “Several years ago, when the construction of the new building for East Cobb Middle School became a reality, Jeff McCoy, former ECMS parent, president of our Foundation, and chair of School Council, asked me a question. 'What was something that our parent organizations could help provide to ECMS that we would not be getting with the new build?' Our answer was an outdoor classroom.”
The middle school teachers are looking forward to being able to use an outdoor teaching and learning space again, according to their principal.
“Students are always so excited to be able to get outside in a change of scenery. It just somehow motivates the students to learn,” Young said. “It’s literally also a breath of fresh air, a stress reliever, and now with a sunshade structure, this outdoor space will be a little safer for the skin, protecting our students and staff from harmful UV rays as well as being a little cooler on warm days.”
Since its launch in 2000, the AAD’s Shade Structure Grant Program has awarded funding for more than 400 shade structures, which provide shade for more than three million individuals each day.
The Shade Structure Grant Program is part of the AAD’s SPOT Skin Cancer campaign to reduce the incidence of skin cancer by educating the public about effective skin cancer prevention tips.
For more information, visit SpotSkinCancer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.