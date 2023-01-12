The Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center, the Pre-K Center for Marietta City Schools, invites the community to learn more about the framework it uses for literacy and language development.
The Community Scope and Sequence was created by the Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center and connects the Georgia Pre-K learning standards to a curriculum that builds and develops the “reading brain,” all based upon brain science. It has since been adopted by nine other early learning centers in the City of Marietta in correlation with the Literacy and Justice for All campaign, reaching a total of approximately 400 children.
Each month there is a different focus on themes and “anchor” books that reinforce the themes. In February, young students will answer inquiry questions like: How does the world work? What do all living things need? and How are living things connected to each other and the Earth?
February’s anchor books are "Moonbear’s Shadow" by Frank Asch, "The Little Engine that Could" by Watty Piper, "Rabbits and Raindrops" and "Raccoon on His Own" by Jim Arnosky. Families are encouraged to visit the public library or find the books at a local store. Suggested activities that families can do with their children to deepen their understanding and promote these themes and inquiry questions include:
- Find a sunny spot outside. Watch one's shadow change as the sun moves throughout the day. Stand in the same spot and trace one's shadow with chalk at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Then talk about what happened to the shadow and how it changed.
- Take a nature scavenger hunt and talk about the things that one finds and sees. Make a collage with the things one finds.
- Look for rocks to paint or decorate with fun and happy pictures or messages. Place them in public places to share with others.
All of the early learning centers invite parents and caregivers in Marietta to follow along with the Community Scope and Sequence to encourage shared knowledge. “Children benefit when we create meaningful experiences that connect across their classrooms, homes and community," said Christine Ramirez, Director of the Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center. "Providing activities and engaging in meaningful conversations around our anchor books and inquiry questions will build oral
language and comprehension skills, promote vocabulary development, enhance critical thinking skills and build world knowledge. We are excited to partner with early learning centers, parents, families and community members as we engage our young learners in the monthly anchor books and inquiry questions.”
As the local point of contact for the Get Georgia Reading Campaign, the Cobb Collaborative is pleased to increase awareness of this community-wide opportunity to develop strong readers.
Businesses or organizations interested in learning more and promoting the Community Scope and Sequence by providing information and resources to families can contact the Cobb Collaborative’s Literacy Coordinator Leslie Danford at ldanford@cobbcollaborative.org.
