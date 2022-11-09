The Cobb Schools Foundation is inviting the community to join the campaign to provide financial support to help reduce barriers that some students face, reward student success, and support teachers and their future growth. Thanks to community support, each dollar given reaches a student and delivers additional resources for students throughout the Cobb County School District.
“We are grateful for the community’s continued support of our mission to take student success to new heights. All students deserve the opportunity to aspire to greatness no matter their personal challenges and experiences, and we are proud that each Cobb Schools Foundation donation reaches a member of our school community in need,” said Felicia Wagner, Cobb Schools Foundation Executive Director.
The Each $1 Reaches 1 Campaign will support the following areas:
Family Stabilization: This program gives Cobb Schools social workers another tool in assisting those on the verge of homelessness, those experiencing homelessness, or those in a major situation that may affect a student’s living situation. Last year, more than 600 students were provided afterschool scholarships, devices, hotspots, utility support, or housing assistance. For more information, visit https://www.cobbschoolsfoundation.org/helpfamilies.
Learning Interventions: This program supports Cobb Schools special learners by providing equipment, technology, or classroom resources that extend their ability to communicate, experience safe movement, or have access to a calming area for a needed in-school retreat. For more information, visit https://www.cobbschoolsfoundation.org/learning-interventions.
