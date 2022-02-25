EDITOR’S NOTE: This month the MDJ is publishing a series of stories celebrating Black History Month. This article features Ayo Richardson, principal of Dunleith Elementary School in Marietta.
MARIETTA — Dunleith Elementary School’s principal, Ayo Richardson, is one of the lucky ones.
“I have known that I wanted to be a teacher since I went to kindergarten,” Richardson said. “The first day I went there, I was like, ‘OK, yep, this is it.’”
In the classrooms of her native southern Louisiana, Richardson found herself drafted into pedagogy from an early age. She was one of the few kindergartners who walked into school already able to read, and her teachers called upon her frequently to help.
“I was basically like their little mini-teacher, and I just fell in love with it … I loved everything about (school). The setup of the classrooms, the hallways, the principal — I just, every facet of the school called out to me even as a child.”
It’s been a more or less straight shot from then to a life built around the classroom. Richardson spent her undergraduate years in Indiana, where she quickly realized she wasn’t built for Midwestern winters. At a job fair after graduation, she saw a posting for Atlanta — it sounded perfect to her.
“Then I packed up my little Ford Explorer — I couldn’t see out any of the windows — and I drove down here,” she said with a laugh.
In her first few years as a teacher in DeKalb and Fulton counties, Richardson recalled she had “nothing but time to dedicate to my students.
“And I attended a lot of birthday parties, I attended soccer games. Really, that’s what stands out the most when I think about those years,” she recalled.
Those relationships stuck. One day, sitting in an Atlanta restaurant, she got a tap on her shoulder from one of her students from her second year teaching.
“And he’s like 26, he just finished his master’s degree … I have pictures with him at my wedding. He came to my wedding and I went to his mom’s wedding,” Richardson said.
Becoming an administrator, however, was never part of the plan. But colleagues and loved ones started nudging her in that direction, seeing a natural talent for leadership. A former principal she worked under once told her, “You have a gift to influence people, and that’s an incredible gift that you can use very well in this role.”
Then in the summer of 2019, the gig at Dunleith opened up, and a friend who worked in Marietta City Schools gave glowing reviews of the district.
“There’s nothing more frustrating than being a leader and feeling like you don’t have the tools to make a difference,” Richardson said, contrasting with how MCS operates. “And I think in a larger school system that can happen because the resources aren’t just right at reach for you all the time.”
Said Superintendent Grant Rivera, “She brings a heart to the work that she leads every day with kids, that demonstrates her compassion, her commitment. She’s an incredible role model for students and staff alike, and she loves on every one of those children if they were her own. Marietta is fortunate to have a leader with her heart, compassion, and talent in our district.”
Then, less than a year in, the pandemic hit. Coming with that has been a deluge of stress and anxiety for teachers and students alike. For years to come, MCS will be fighting to overcome the learning and literacy gaps created by COVID.
Richardson says she and her staff have been as proactive as they can.
“We brought desks to students, we bought chairs. Because we had kids that were on their computers in the closet, you know? … We are trying to provide as much extra outside of class that we can.”
Richardson ticked off the myriad ways MCS is working to shore up its teaching and learning as it tries to recover from the pandemic, but she’s just as proud of the district’s open and inclusive culture, and the opportunity to serve as a role model as a Black woman leading in the education world.
“I think representation matters so much,” she said. In Marietta, she feels “free to be me.”
“We have students from multiple different religions, races, socioeconomic statuses, whoever you are, there’s something to celebrate about you,” she said. “…When I’m in Marietta, it’s so diverse that no one’s going look at me if my hair is a little different today. It feels good to be able to just be who I am naturally, and be celebrated for that.”
