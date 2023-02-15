Co-founders of 100% Chiropractic and friends of Life University Drs. Jason and Vanessa Helfrich and their team have created in January 2023 an endowed Doctor of Chiropractic student scholarship.
The scholarship, which has an initial contribution of $50,000, is titled the 100% Chiropractic Scholarship and is the largest endowed scholarship in the history of Life U.
“We are proud to introduce the 100% Chiropractic Scholarship at Life University," said Dr.s Jason and Vanessa Helfrich. "The 100% Chiropractic family understands and welcomes the responsibility that comes with being one of the largest Chiropractic businesses in the world and the importance of giving back to both the institutions inspiring these students as well as the future docs themselves who will carry this torch as we continue our progress and journey toward changing the face of health care and creating a better understanding of an above, down, inside out approach to achieving true health. We can truly change the world, and that starts by lending a hand to those that are coming up behind us. We are grateful for our friendship with Life University and continue to be inspired by the vision they have created for moving this profession forward and educating and inspiring the next generation of chiropractors.”
The 100% Chiropractic Scholarship marks the 10th endowed scholarship at Life U and the seventh dedicated specifically to D.C. students. The complete list can be found at Alumni.life.edu/scholarships.
“Drs. Jason and Vanessa have consistently been generous of their time, talent and treasure as great friends of Life U over the years, and this endowment is an extraordinary gift that shows their unwavering commitment to our University and the chiropractic profession," said Life U President Dr. Rob Scott.
