MARIETTA — By passing the ball and shooting hoops, the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream spent Friday teaching girls at Burruss Elementary School the importance of STEM learning.
The school's gymnasium was transformed into an interactive, basketball-themed learning lab. At drill stations set up in each corner, Burruss students learned about the importance of science, technology, engineering and math. Team employees served as coaches, guiding the eager crowd of 50 plus students through each lesson.
The activities were a part of the team’s Power Her Dreams initiative, a program which, in tandem with Microsoft, focuses on teaching girls 13 and younger the applications of STEM through basketball. The $1 million program is set to run for three years, with the team hosting 15 events a year across the state.
“We want to enhance their brains,” said Jada Coggins, a Dream staffer. “We’re taking the element of fun and adding a sense of educational freedom to it.”
Following a brief introduction by Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera, the event included a question-and-answer period with Nia Coffey, a small forward for the Dream. Shortly after, the group lined up into four sections behind each of the appointed coaches, and different drills were run.
"The athletes involved are interacting with the kids in a way that inspires them," Rivera said. "Being able to take these people that the kids have seen on TV and put them in their own gym is very exciting."
Each group then went to a station, spending about 15 minutes in rotation learning about the applications of STEM through basketball drills. One group practiced in-game jumping techniques, teaching gravity, while another worked on creative ball-handling methods, like moving around in a circle and between legs, showcasing geometry and shapes.
The last group worked on shooting the ball, applying math concepts such as area and angles, a highlight of the day for the students.
Through the Power Her Dreams initiative, Microsoft is hoping to introduce the importance of STEM as early on as they can for budding engineers and mathematicians who love sports, emphasizing the importance of instilling that knowledge as early as possible.
“It’s very important to teach them as young as possible that STEM empowers the world,” said Amy Sorokas, director of strategic partnerships for Microsoft.
