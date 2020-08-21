Christie and Tom Emerson have long believed in the importance of giving back to their community.
Now, the couple is helping students at Kennesaw State University spread their wings.
Christie, an associate professor of nursing at KSU, said that she and Tom, a urologist with Wellstar Health System, have always enjoyed traveling. But a trip in 2009 to visit a friend and former colleague who had relocated to the United Arab Emirates, started her wheels turning.
Christie developed a passion for the country and a year later developed a 19-day study abroad program for nursing students at KSU. She accompanied a group of students to the country and continued to make that trip with a new group each of the next five years. In 2015, she and Tom decided they wanted to do more and established an endowment to provide scholarships for KSU students to study abroad to countries outside of Europe.
With an initial donation of $25,000 they established the Christina and Thomas Emerson Scholarship for the Advancement of International Education through KSU’s Division of Global Affairs. They slowly added to the endowment for the next few years, then in December 2019, they committed to giving an additional $50,000 to this scholarship, making it the largest education abroad scholarship offered at KSU.
For the Emersons, however, just going abroad wasn’t enough. They wanted students to experience different cultures and asked that they visit countries outside of Western Europe. In order for students to have a truly immersive experience, the Emersons made it a requirement for scholarship recipients to have a community engagement component of their study abroad program.
In addition to teaching at KSU, Christie is an alumna who earned both her master’s and doctoral degrees in nursing from the KSU’s Wellstar School of Nursing within the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services. Both she and Tom have also served on the Wellstar Foundation Board.
