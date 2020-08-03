Barry Hyman is a tireless advocate for the students of Kennesaw State University and KSU Journey Honors College.
He has taken the time to understand the financial challenges that KSU students face and has made it his mission to support students and engage the larger Atlanta community in the effort to raise scholarship funds for students. Over the course of the last decade, Hyman has had an enormous impact leading by example.
Currently in his third term as a trustee of the KSU Foundation, Hyman became a member of the advisory council for KSU Journey Honors College in 2018. Last year, he and his wife, Sylvia, donated $100,000 to endow scholarships for Honors students and help provide recognition celebrations for KSU Journey Honors College graduates.
Through a matching opportunity founded by Rosemary and John Brown, the Hymans' $100,000 gift was matched at 100% by the Browns and 50% by the KSU Foundation, for a total endowment of $250,000.
In addition to the Honors College, Barry and Sylvia Hyman have strategically advocated for the university, which has helped KSU secure several significant gifts, including Fifth Third Bank’s sponsorship of KSU athletics, and Michael and Andrea Leven’s donation to Coles College of Business.
The Hymans also have endowed scholarships in the College of the Arts and have supported KSU’s education-abroad programs in Montepulciano, Italy. The Barry and Sylvia Hyman Endowed International Scholarship has supported student international education programs particularly through the Honors Great Books cohort, one of the most elite and competitive academic enrichment programs on campus, which provides opportunities for 25 Honors students to study classic literature in Italy.
Brandon Vines, who graduated from KSU in 2018, said that his semester in Montepulciano in the Great Books program would not have been possible without the Hymans’ support. Now a law student at Columbia University in New York, he credits his experiences with the Honors College for his transformation from computer science major to future lawyer.
Barry Hyman, a native of High Point, North Carolina, earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He met Sylvia at their synagogue in High Point, where she studied elementary education at High Point University.
After college, he accepted a position with Arthur Andersen in Atlanta and has remained in the area for nearly 50 years. While working as a CPA at Arthur Andersen by day, Hyman earned a law degree at Emory University at night. He later transitioned into insurance and financial services by opening his own company, Veracor LLC.
