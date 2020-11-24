Inspired by the lessons from their own fathers to work hard and help others, Rick and Julie Bennett have established an endowment to provide scholarships for many Kennesaw State University students in the years to come.
Rick, a KSU Foundation trustee, and his wife Julie have committed $100,000 for the William N. Bennett and Jule Blair Memorial Scholarship, named after their fathers, to assist KSU Journey Honors College students pursuing accounting degrees. Their contribution will increase to $250,000 through the 150% endowment matching program established earlier this year by John and Rosemary Brown and the KSU Foundation.
“We wanted to make this contribution, and the match enhances it and gives us the opportunity to help many more students,” Rick said. “Julie and I both were encouraged by our fathers to pursue education that prepared us for an actual career, so that was important for us – and important to provide that opportunity to other students.”
The Bennetts followed their fathers’ advice, with Julie becoming a nurse and Rick an accountant. After starting his career with Price Waterhouse, Rick co-founded the accounting firm Bennett Thrasher with Ken Thrasher in 1980 with their stated values of serving their clients with integrity and respect, valuing their employees and making their families their top priority.
Rick’s father, William Bennett, was a procurement officer for the U.S. Air Force and Julie’s father, Jule Blair, owned a moving and storage business. Naming the scholarship in memory of those two influential men was an easy decision for the Bennetts.
The William N. Bennett and Jule Blair Memorial Scholarship will support Honors students pursuing an undergraduate degree in the School of Accountancy in KSU’s Michael J. Coles College of Business.
Rick Bennett shares his accounting expertise and experience with KSU students by teaching an accounting course in the Master of Business Administration program. Following his retirement on Jan. 1, 2018 after 46 years as an accountant, he began teaching the class at the request of KSU Provost Kathy Schwaig, who at the time was dean of the Coles College.
That is just one of the relationships that has helped Rick and Julie feel part of the KSU family. Rick also credited his friendships with two fellow KSU Foundation trustees – College of Business namesake Michael Coles and longtime KSU supporter Larry Stevens, who teaches the same MBA course that Rick does – with fostering the Bennetts’ connection to the university.
The Bennetts look forward to establishing more ties to KSU through the students they will help with their scholarship fund. They also hope that other people will be inspired to donate to KSU, especially since Rick serves as the chair of the Coles College of Business’ development committee.
