Brian and Kim Newsome estimate they have been intertwined with Kennesaw State University in some capacity for nearly a decade, whether it’s through attending Owl football games, watching their son earn his degree or through their company constructing facilities on campus.
In that time, their Sandy Springs-based construction company, Albion, has grown into one of the staunchest supporters of KSU's Department of Construction Management. Now, motivated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and other societal issues impacting KSU students, the company has created a scholarship endowment which, along with its support for capital projects on the Marietta campus, raises Albion’s recent giving to $125,000.
The Albion Achievement Scholarship, which is open to juniors and seniors regardless of major, will support students who excel academically and demonstrate financial need.
Albion has enjoyed a deep connection with KSU, beginning with its first construction project for the Department of Athletics nearly 10 years ago. On many occasions, Albion has provided experts to judge capstone projects in the College of Architecture and Construction Management, and Brian Newsome has often served as a guest speaker on leadership and ethics. His company has also taken on many student interns over the years and frequently hires KSU construction management graduates full time.
The relationship extends beyond the classroom as well. After completing construction on KSU’s football facilities, Newsome and his family became season ticket holders and now spend most fall Saturdays at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Shortly after he and his wife bought Albion in 2003, Newsome said the company navigated through some difficult times during an economic downturn. As he watched the current pandemic force businesses to shutter and cause universities to move to a remote-learning model, he began to empathize with students whose lives were directly impacted.
