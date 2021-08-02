Longtime technical manager Jim J. Hills has always been a firm believer that competition breeds ingenuity.
While studying at the former Southern Technical Institute, now KSU, he regularly competed in the college’s famed bathtub races, where he honed his engineering skills building motorized tubs he then raced against his classmates. Now, he and his wife, Wanda, aim to inspire the next generation of engineers through a $1 million endowment, the largest single gift in the history of KSU’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, providing support for KSU competition teams and scholarships for engineering students in the university’s Keeping Sights Upward Journey Honors College.
Bolstered by an 150% endowment matching program established last year by Rosemary and John Brown and the KSU Foundation, the gift will also support the procurement of more equipment for various labs in KSU’s SPCEET.
Hills, who holds a degree in mechanical engineering technology, credits his personal success to his experience at the university. After graduating in 1977, he immediately took a job with AT&T-Bell Labs. After gaining large corporation R&D experience, he developed an entrepreneurial spirit and joined a small Marietta-based engineering/testing firm Applied Technical Services co-founded by his father, Jim F. Hills, Bill Lewis and Ralph Johnson.
Today, Hills serves as president of ATS and employs more than 100 KSU alumni, co-ops and working students.
In addition to supporting Honors students, Hills said he gravitated toward supporting KSU’s engineering competition teams, particularly KSU Motorsports, since they represented a foundational part of his own undergraduate journey. Though the bathtub races ended in 1991, KSU Motorsports continues to provide an outlet for students to test their engineering prowess against other institutions nationwide on an annual basis.
