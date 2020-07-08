Having started his own business at 21 years old, Kennesaw State University Foundation trustee Dave Walens understands the importance of hard work and determination.
Walens has built a successful career, running businesses in the exhibit and event industry for more than 30 years. As CEO and president of Exploring Inc., he oversees a 150,000-square-foot fabrication facility and a team of metal fabricators, sculptors, artists, carpenters, painters and printers.
That line of work introduced Walens to KSU, as he coordinated graphic design projects branding the Coles College of Business and WellStar College of Health and Human Services. Along the way, he became familiar with the Robin and Doug Shore Entrepreneurship Center in the Coles College.
Walens began serving on, and then chaired, the advisory board of the Shore Entrepreneurship Center. A key initiative was KSU launching Georgia’s first undergraduate degree program in entrepreneurship in 2017.
Along with his contributions to the Entrepreneurship Center, Walens is in his second year of serving on the KSU Foundation Board of Trustees and he has given more than $65,000 in financial support to the university in recent months. His contributions place him in the President’s Parliament level of giving, which is undesignated support that gives KSU leadership the flexibility to respond to immediate needs, unexpected opportunities and emerging institutional priorities.
One of Walens’ passions is supporting Kennesaw State Athletics. He was one of the first donors to the Legacy Locker initiative that supports the Owls Fund, and he has contributed to the Coach Agnus Berenato Endowed Scholarship that benefits deserving KSU students impacted by cancer.
A dedicated donor to the Owls football, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball programs, he also is a member of the KSU Athletic Association Board of Directors and has volunteered to serve as the KSU trustee representative for Athletics’ upcoming comprehensive campaign to raise money for scholarships and facility upgrades.
One of the contributions Walens made earlier this spring was a sculpture of the KSU logo that stands on the Campus Green near Kennesaw Hall. Exploring Inc., designed, built and installed the nearly eight-foot, three-dimensional sculpture of the distinctive “KS” logo, hand-made of aluminum in black and gold atop a 33-inch concrete base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.