The Cobb County Police Department needs help collecting school supplies for children in need.
Cobb Police knows students will return to school in a non-traditional way, but many families could use extra help filling backpacks and getting children prepared for the new school year. Accepted donations include scissors, pencils, pens, folders, pencil cases, pencil sharpeners, backpacks, erasers, lined paper, glue and highlighters. All donations can be brought to local police precincts or the Cobb Police headquarters.
The drop-off deadline is Aug. 10.
For more information, including precinct locations, visit https://mcusercontent.com/19c85519b5a11a3765e4d402c/images/80bb9466-f7b8-46c5-9ecd-00fa0175cc45.jpg or email Sgt. White at Larry.White@CobbCounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.