Broadcom Foundation and the Society for Science & the Public recognized Dodgen Middle School 8th grader Abhijeet Ghosh as one of the 30 national finalists of the 2020 virtual Broadcom MASTERS science & engineering competition.
Ghosh was selected as a finalist in this national competition after completing an entry based on his science fair project completed last spring. The project went on to win at the county level and beyond.
Ghosh recently participated in finals week of the competition. During the competition, he presented his research to judges and the public and competed in team STEM challenges.
In recognition of the school supporting Ghosh as a Broadcom MASTERS finalist, the Broadcom Foundation and the Society for Science & the Public awarded Dodgen Middle with $1,000 for each finalist named in the Broadcom MASTERS. The award will be used to support the development of excellence in science, math or engineering education at the school.
