After nearly a decade as an epidemiologist and biostatistician at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jessica Rudd felt an innate need to broaden her skillset in analytics and data science.
Then, in 2015, she saw the sign.
While driving north on I-75 toward Chattanooga, she passed a billboard near Exit 271 that would change her career trajectory. It was an advertisement for Kennesaw State University’s Ph.D. degree program in Analytics and Data Science, the first of its kind in the country. After returning home, she called Jennifer Priestley, executive director of Analytics & Data Science Institute, and discussed the prospect of joining the program, in which she would enroll a year later.
“I often joke that I am the only person who actually saw their future on a billboard,” said Rudd, who earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Emory University before starting her position in the CDC’s Division of Viral Diseases.
Since arriving at KSU, Rudd has added more than a dozen peer-reviewed publications and conference proceedings to her name. Recently, she was awarded a summer fellowship by Women in Sports Tech, a nonprofit organization driving growth opportunities for women in sports tech and innovation. The $5,000 grant will support her as she applies her research in analytics and data science to wearable technology that aids with soft tissue recovery.
“They’re interested in learning how they can leverage the data they are collecting from this new product in order to make it more marketable,” said Rudd, who will work alongside a medical doctor and former NASA astronaut as part of the fellowship. “This particular project will allow me to leverage my background in health, human behavior and analytics while helping me gain new experiences in how to package all of that together to build a brand. It was simply too good of an opportunity to pass up.”
Despite her extensive background in epidemiology, Rudd said the fellowship opportunity came at the perfect time. While industries have adjusted their hiring practices amid the coronavirus pandemic, she saw it as the perfect opportunity to take a risk by branching into a new area, allowing her to both expand her skillset and network with sports industry professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.