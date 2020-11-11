Lt. Col. Trent Geisler’s military career has led him across the globe as he did everything from commanding dive teams in Southwest Asia to teaching at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Now a second-year student in Kennesaw State University’s Ph.D. in Analytics and Data Science program, his main directive is to earn his degree with the intent to apply his studies within the Army thereafter. Upon graduation, he will once again join the faculty at West Point to guide future generations of commissioned officers in data science.
After earning an undergraduate degree in mathematical sciences at West Point in 2004, Geisler would go on to serve as an engineer officer where he commanded dive teams across Southwest Asia. Seeking a career change, he would return to the classroom at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he earned graduate degrees in business administration and operations research before becoming an instructor at West Point for a three-year period.
From 2016 to 2019, he served as a data scientist within the Army Marketing and Research Group near Washington, where he helped construct and implement mathematical models and software applications to optimize Army marketing operations.
Wishing to return to the Atlanta area and further advance his career, he sought out Ph.D. degree programs for data science, ultimately discovering KSU.
Currently, Geisler is advancing the research of a former KSU doctoral student Lili Zhang, who earned her Ph.D. in Analytics and Data Science in May. The research involves using novel approach predicting credit scoring in financial systems.
