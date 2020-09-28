Throughout her professional career, Kennesaw State University Ph.D. student Lauren Staples has always found herself picking up the mantle of the “data person.”
After earning her degree in biosystems engineering from Clemson University in 2009, she took a role as a process engineer for a Boston-based biochemical company, where over time she became heavily involved in pulling data for plant control systems at its Louisiana facility. After earning a graduate degree in statistics from the University of New Hampshire, she would go on to work for another chemical company in Florida as a project engineer, once again gravitating toward data management.
During 11-months as a data management analyst at Children’s Oncology Group in Gainesville, Florida, Staples was introduced to KSU’s Ph.D. in Analytics and Data Science program by her husband, whose coworkers had previously applied. Following a conversation with Jennifer Priestley, executive director of Analytics and Data Science Institute, Staples made the decision to move to Marietta in order to pursue her degree.
After arriving in July 2017, Staples quickly ingrained herself in the program. She was one of several graduate analytics and data science students who developed an optimal route for Bert’s Big Adventure, in which Bert Weiss, the host of Atlanta radio’s The Bert Show, and his co-host visited 39 different Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants throughout the Atlanta, Macon and Columbus areas as part of a fundraising effort. Like many students studying in the institute, she has also built strong industry connections. With a background in healthcare, Staples was invited to work with industry partner BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and has served as a consultant with the insurance provider since May 2018.
In her role, she analyzes TennCare’s Episodes of Care program, which is administered by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, in an effort to understand what is driving costs within the program and discover if there are ways to decrease costs through improved efficiency without impacting the quality of care. She is most interested in determining if costs are within the control of the healthcare provider or if external factors are at play.
With research interests in healthcare delivery systems models, variability in healthcare and in population health and claims data, Staples said she intends to continue investigating well after she earns her Ph.D.
