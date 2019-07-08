Before school let out for the summer, members of the Dickerson Middle School Pay It Forward Club sorted large containers of travel-sized toiletry items donated by their fellow students.
Students packed 138 toiletry kits for the Ronald McDonald House. This was the third year that Dickerson students held a toiletry drive to support the families in need at the Atlanta charity.
Dickerson supports the Ronald McDonald House throughout the school year. Before the spring toiletry drive, students collected more than 100,000 pop-tabs, which the Ronald McDonald House recycles to raise money for the families who they support.
Dickerson is also not letting summer break stop them from their charitable support. Students, teachers and parents have already delivered cookies and muffins for the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House. They also have another trip planned. In addition to the sweets, Dickerson teachers, staff, students and families are hosting a cookout and games for those staying at the house in mid-July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.