So far this year, the Dickerson Middle School community has volunteered more than 200 hours at the Ronald McDonald House.
The charity helps keep families with sick children together and near the care and resources they need.
On a single day in December, 15 Dickerson volunteers donated 40.5 hours of their time cooking dinner and putting together hygiene and laundry bags for the charity. The Dickerson volunteers chose to donate their time and support to the Ronald McDonald House this year to coincide with both the school’s and the charity’s 40th anniversaries.
Dickerson has already raised enough funds to sponsor two rooms at the local Ronald McDonald House for a year.
Earlier in the school year, Dickerson raised $842 when students gave a donation to dress up for Halloween. Then, members of the Dickerson community volunteered 32 hours Halloween night making and serving dinner and hosting a trunk or treat for the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House near Scottish Rite.
As of the end of October, the Dickerson community had raised more than $7,000 for the Ronald McDonald House.
Before school let out for the summer, members of the Dickerson Pay It Forward Club sorted large containers of travel-sized toiletry items donated by their fellow students. Before that, the students collected more than 100,000 pop-tabs to support the charity’s fundraising efforts.
