Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced a call for entries in its 16th annual scholarship program.
This year, five applicants will be awarded a total of $25,000 based on each applicant’s academic achievement, community involvement and submission of an essay on a subject selected by the credit union.
This year’s essay question concerned adaptability.
Students seeking a first undergraduate degree are eligible to win a scholarship, which may be used to fund tuition, books, housing and other expenses. Applications must be received between now and March 1 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be notified by April 5. Applicants must be Delta Community members enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university in the U.S. during the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/Scholarships.
