To show gratitude for teachers’ ongoing commitment to quality education during the COVID-19 health crisis, Delta Community Credit Union’s East Cobb location recently delivered care packages to teachers at Sedalia Park Elementary School, 2230 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
The manager of the Delta Community branch on Johnson Ferry Road presented gift bags with snacks and personal supplies, such as hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes and personalized thank you notes for the school’s teachers and support personnel.
Sedalia Park is one of 18 schools that Delta Community serves as a Partner in Education. The credit union, which is the largest in Georgia, has three
branches and administrative headquarters in Cobb County.
