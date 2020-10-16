101720_MDJ_Schools_Delta.jpg

Pictured from left are Delta Community Credit Union manager Jill Dent, Sedalia Park Elementary School assistant principal Kahilah Rachel and Sedalia Park Elementary Support staff specialist Aunquize Perkins.

 Special

To show gratitude for teachers’ ongoing commitment to quality education during the COVID-19 health crisis, Delta Community Credit Union’s East Cobb location recently delivered care packages to teachers at Sedalia Park Elementary School, 2230 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.

The manager of the Delta Community branch on Johnson Ferry Road presented gift bags with snacks and personal supplies, such as hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes and personalized thank you notes for the school’s teachers and support personnel.

Sedalia Park is one of 18 schools that Delta Community serves as a Partner in Education. The credit union, which is the largest in Georgia, has three

branches and administrative headquarters in Cobb County.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.