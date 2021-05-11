051221_MDJ_Schools_DeltaCommunityGCEE.png

Delta Community CEO Hank Halter, top left, recently presented a $10,000 grant to Georgia Council on Economic Education executive director Mike Raymer in an online ceremony. Pictured, bottom, from left are Delta Community’s Community Development AVP Reina Short; and Business Development Coordinator Doll Thomas.

 Delta Community Credit Union/Special

Hundreds of Georgia teachers will face the fall semester with greater resources and professional development to help them teach economics and personal finance with help from a $10,000 grant awarded to the Georgia Council on Economic Education.

GCEE received the grant from the 2021 Delta Community Philanthropic Fund. In addition to financial support, Cobb County-based Delta Community Credit Union will also offer educators free financial education opportunities through the credit union’s Financial Education Center.

Throughout 2021, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund will award a total of $125,000 to 20 metro Atlanta nonprofit organizations committed to education and health and human services.

