Hundreds of Georgia teachers will face the fall semester with greater resources and professional development to help them teach economics and personal finance with help from a $10,000 grant awarded to the Georgia Council on Economic Education.
GCEE received the grant from the 2021 Delta Community Philanthropic Fund. In addition to financial support, Cobb County-based Delta Community Credit Union will also offer educators free financial education opportunities through the credit union’s Financial Education Center.
Throughout 2021, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund will award a total of $125,000 to 20 metro Atlanta nonprofit organizations committed to education and health and human services.
