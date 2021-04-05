Cobb County-based Delta Community Credit Union announced the recipients of its 16th annual Scholarship Program.
Five students will receive a total of $25,000 based on academic achievement, community involvement and an essay submission.
Each of the following students will receive a $5,000 scholarship:
- Nia Cainion, a senior at North Atlanta High School in Atlanta plans to attend Spelman College to study Political Science with a career goal of becoming a civil rights lawyer and a judge.
- Shea Dixon, a home-schooled senior from Navarre, Florida plans to attend Yale University to study Political Science with a career goal of becoming a public servant, international diplomat or politician.
- Emilia Gustafon, a senior at Grady High School in Atlanta, plans to attend Loyola Marymount University to study International Relations with a career goal of becoming a diplomat.
- Yash Kadadi, a senior at The Westminster School in Atlanta, plans to attend the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill to study Computer Science with a career goal of becoming an engineer.
- Myla Williams, a senior at Carver Early College in Atlanta, plans to attend Georgia State University to study Political Science with a career goal of becoming a lawyer.
The Delta Community Scholarship Program is open to eligible students seeking a first undergraduate degree.
Awards may be used to fund tuition, books, housing and other expenses.
Delta Community also offers quarterly scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges or Universities; an annual grant-making Philanthropic Fund; and a wide array of free financial literacy workshops through its Financial Education Center.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com.
